Allie Jay Lance Sr.
Allie Jay Lance Sr, 89, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born August 27, 1931 in Genola, Utah to Charles Samuel and Edna Throckmorton Lance, being one of eleven children.
Allie married Alice Dwain Thompson in October of 1959, they were blessed with two sons and five daughters. Alice passed away in 2001. Allie later met Aloha Mize, they were married in January of 2008. Aloha's two daughters and son made a total of ten children.
Allie served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked hard his entire life, supporting his family. He worked at the Trojan Explosive Corporation for over 25 years, he also worked at the Army Depot in Tooele, as a truck driver and in the Oregon Sawmills.
Allie loved being in the outdoors, be it fishing, hunting, camping or just listening to the birds. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities including working in the Provo Temple. He loved his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.
Allie is survived by his wife, Aloha, children, Roxanna (Ben) Cordova, Ronald (Jill) Lance, Dawn (Joe) Olejniczak, Allie Lance Jr., Twila Pace, Kathy Hazel, Tina (Raul) Hernandez, stepchildren, Jeanne (Steven) Waters, Deborah (Waymen) Campbell and Gary (Alissa) Mize, and numerous grand and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice, son-in-law, Paul Hazel and his ten siblings.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the West Mountain 1st Ward Building, 5237 West 10400 South, Payson. There will be a visitation for family and close friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 W. in Payson, and on Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 S. Santaquin.
There will be alive stream of the Funeral Service on Wednesday, at 10 am. It can be accessed on Allie's obituary page at www.walkermemorials.com.