1952-2021
Alma Bradley (Brad) Day Sr., 68, passed away on March 29, 2021 in Provo, Utah. He was born on August 13, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Don Alma Day and Gladys Warfield Bradley. He married the love of his life, Jacklon "Jackie" Schmidtke on September 17, 1971 in Sandy, Utah.
Brad loved his family immensely, and especially loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Their sporting events were his life, he loved being there cheering them on. He also enjoyed coaching, and loved his softball family. Brad was a master craftsman, and loved to fish and hunt where he became known as "Big Mo" to his friends. He was widely known for his "Papa belly" and his huge infectious Papa laugh. He always put everyone first, never complained, and was a father to everyone.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, children: Kim (John) Montague, Brad (Rachel) Day, Aaron (Lychelle) Day, Shea (Randy) Barnes, 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild on the way, siblings: John (Janeen) Day, Hap (Steve) Bradley, Deb (Dave) Matson. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Connie Peterson, and his daughter, Brooke Day.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2pm atAnderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland. Burial will be in the Alpine Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casually in honor of Brad. Please share a memory of Brad on his tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com.