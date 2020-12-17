Alta Josephine Durrant
Alta Josephine Durrant passed away December 11, 2020.
Alta was born to James Monroe Durrant and Echo Patricia Haynes Durrant November 25, 1938 in Payson, Utah, in the same house she spent the rest of her life in, surrounded by family she loved.
It is impossible to mention Alta without mentioning her sister Klara as they did almost everything together. Alta and Klara were inseparable, living together essentially from Klara's birth to Alta's death. Trips to visit Klara and Alta were always something to look forward to, full of laughter and joy as Klara and Alta would tease each other over anything and everything. The stories they would share about each other were simultaneously amusing and touching. They were true examples of the love and bonds of sisterhood.
Alta never married or had children of her own, so she considered her nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren as her own. Life was never dull with Aunt Alta around, especially when she chose to break out in song. Her many nieces and nephews will remember the adventurous times spent with Alta: family dinners and parties with her macaroni salad, road trips all over the western United States, sleepovers, and of course the annual event of putting up the Christmas tree and decorations.
When Alta worked at Barbizon, she cultivated deep friendships with her coworkers while representing them as a union representative as well as during the daily carpool. She loved working there and many of her stories would begin with "when I was at Barbizon." She honed many of her creative skills working there that turned into hobbies throughout her life. She spent countless hours knitting, crocheting or embroidering intricate Christmas stockings, baby blessing outfits, blankets, religious clothing, and many other items for family that became treasured gifts and expressions of her love. Though Alta talked a lot and was more than willing to share her mind, she struggled to say how she felt about "her kids." Her actions spoke louder than words.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alta had the opportunity to serve in various callings, though her favorite was by far serving as a ward librarian. She was able to find many ways to serve others in that calling and enjoyed the challenge of finding what would best fit the requests and needs of her ward family. She also enjoyed the calling as it allowed her to serve with Klara. Alta is survived by her sister Klara Jean. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, James Monroe Durrant, Jr., and Thomas Haynes Durrant.
There will be a private family service Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. A private visitation will be held from 10- 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. She will be interred at the Payson City Cemetery. There will be a Livestream of the funeral service available on Alta's obituary page on Walker Funeral Home's website.
Life will be a little duller without Alta's singing, laughter, and conversation. Her spark and enjoyment of life will be missed by those who knew her, loved her and were loved by her. God be with you till we meet again.