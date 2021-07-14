Alta LaRonna Andersen
Alta LaRonna Andersen passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021, surrounded by her family after a 10 year battle with cancer. She was born on April 9, 1934, to Archie and Letha Tubbs Neal in Holbrook, Idaho.
She married Ray E. Andersen June 10, 1960 in Logan, Utah, (divorced 1986). Together she and Ray had seven wonderful children.
LaRonna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a graduate of Brigham Young University. She also served a faithful mission in The Gulf States Mission, 1957. She went on to serve three additional teaching missions at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) after retirement.
LaRonna was a gifted teacher and taught elementary, middle, and high school, with a special interest in art instruction and language arts. Three things that were especially important to her were her family, her faith, and her country. LaRonna was a great collector and sharer of quotes, a couple of her many favorites were "comparison is the thief of joy" and "counting your blessings is far better than recounting your problems."
She often said her greatest accomplishment in life was her children and how they continued to work and play together. Every visit with Mother ended with her sharing her love, encouragement, and thankfulness for "being such great kids."
She is survived by six of her children, Kelley Trump (Bryce), Scot (Nikole), Kristey McHenry (Sam), Karl (Jenny), Karrey, Karen Curry (Wally); 22 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and siblings Bardonna Zollinger, Bernon Neal, Eilene England, Dian Chivers, and Tim Neal. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Lamont Andersen; and her brothers Lamont Neal, John Neal, and Lowell Neal.
At Mother's request, graveside services were held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Malad City Idaho Cemetery.
Donations in LaRonna's memory can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ General Missionary Fund.