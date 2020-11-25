Amberly Youd Nov 25, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amberly Youd Amberly Youd, of Lake Shore, Utah, passed away November 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660 www.walkermemorials.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amberly Youd Utah Spanish Fork Arrangement Funeral Home Funeral Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!