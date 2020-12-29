Amos Archuleta
1931 ~ 2020
Amos Archuleta, age 89, joined his sweetheart, Stella, in heaven on December 24, 2020. He was born in Petaca, New Mexico, on April 3, 1931.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. We ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing, to keep everyone safe.
Family and friends may send condolences to the family, view obituary and livestream funeral service at www.walkermemorials.com.