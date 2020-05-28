1948-2020
Andrew Steven Wilson died at home Sunday May 24, 2020, at the age of 71, in Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Steve grew up in Orange County, California. He served a mission in Argentina and attended BYU, where he met his wife, Candice. Steve worked in tech industry sales for thirty years and lived in California, Utah, and Great Britain with his family. He is survived by six children, Whitney (Jen) Wilson of Boston, MA; Kyle Wilson of American Fork, UT; Travis Wilson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Ryan Wilson of Somerville, MA; Amira Wilson of Alpine, Utah and Logan Wilson of Alpine, Utah. He very much loved his five grandchildren: Abbie, Oaklee, Graham, Margot, and Wyatt.
Steve loved sports, live music, Diet Coke, Costco, Survivor, Hawaii, and Carlsbad, CA. He had a habit of singing loudly in public places. In 2018, he vacationed in Boothbay Harbor, Maine with three of his children and their families, an experience he claimed was the best food and most fun of his life. In Utah, he spent lots of time with his teenage granddaughters, who ran errands for him and listened to his stories. His son, Kyle, was his handyman and primary support. 27 years ago, he cared for his wife, Candice, at home when she was sick and then continued to raise their children after she died. We take comfort in the hope that they are together now.
Friends and relatives are invited to celebrate Steve’s life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 11:00 am at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Maine, Lehi, Utah (www.WingMortuary.com).