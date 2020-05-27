1957 — 2020
Angelia Caras Medlyn (62) passed away at her home in American Fork, May 24, 2020 due to the progression of ALS. She was born on June 7, 1957 in Payson, Utah to Earnest and Estella Caras. She grew up in Benjamin, Utah and attended Spanish Fork High School where she participated in the 4H club and was a member of the color guard. She later completed a CDA program at the Utah Technical College. She worked as a dental assistant and later she married the love of her life on October 14, 1977 and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple. Together they raised their 5 wonderful children.
Angelia loved to sing and dance. She loved watching movies, especially a good western. She also enjoyed getting her nails done at the salon. She was avid about keeping up-to-date with her journal. She served a Family History mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved working with family history. She was also very talented at sewing and baking. She had a deep love for the gospel and was very faithful in her temple attendance. Most of all she had a deep and abiding love for her children and grandchildren and served and loved them until the end of her days.
She is survived by her children Lyndsie Medlyn, Amber (Luis) Herrera, Bryce Medlyn, Ashly (Spencer) Buhler and Marci (Carl) Benning, her 3 grandchildren, a sister Colleen (Ron) Hatfield and her two brothers Jerry Caras, Terry Caras. She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Wayne Medlyn and parents.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Friday, May 29 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45a.m at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. Funeral services will be held by invitation only on Friday May 29, 2020 at 11am at Anderson and Sons Mortuary and will be streamed via Zoom for public participation. Please wait to join the meeting until 10:50 a.m., allow device audio, and mute upon entry. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.