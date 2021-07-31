Ann Louise Bennett McRae
1932 - 2021
Ann Louise Bennett McRae passed away on July 23, 2021. Ann was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 4, 1932, to Dorothy Vernon Winchell Doyle and Philip Raymond Doyle. They later divorced and Dorothy married George Philip Bennett who some time later adopted Ann. She had one half brother, James P. (Jock) and one stepbrother, Alan who both preceded her in death. Ann grew up and attended local schools in Los Angeles and when she graduated from college moved to Huntington Park, CA where she worked for many years in a dental office.
Ann had no formal or other religious teaching and when she became friendly with the dentist and his wife that she worked for she was introduced to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through their efforts and those of stake missionaries she was baptized in her early 20's. She said it was the single most life changing event in her life and that it brought only joy and happiness to her in every way. She served for many, many years in Primary, Relief Society, and Young Womens, and served diligently in whatever she was asked to do.
She married her high school dream in 1958 in the Los Angeles Temple and immediately moved to N. Carolina to be with her new husband, Garry O. McRae, who was serving in the Army. When he finished serving his time they moved back to CA where they lived in Anaheim for 34 years. They retired to Provo, UT in 1994.
Ann was blessed with 5 children: David, Tricia, Amy, Joseph, and Judy and upon each of their marriages adopted their spouses and children which numbered 19 into her heart. Although she worked outside the home on many different occasions, her true joy and happiness was having a home and rearing a family and being so blessed with such dear and wonderful children and grandchildren. The legacy that she wanted to leave was that she tried to be a true, honest, and loyal friend and that she loved being a wife, mom, and grandma above all other things. She felt blessed to have such wonderful friends and family and she loved all of you with every fiber of her being. Thank you for being a part of her life.
