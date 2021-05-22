Ann Spencer Powers
1927 - 2021
Ann Spencer Powers was born in South Jordan, Utah to Roderick William and Klea Smith Spencer. She was a graduate of Pleasant Grove HS, worked for ATT as a switch board operator, attended the University of Utah majoring in Spanish. Ann was always active, in the garden, around the house and with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ann enjoyed golfing, board games and read extensively, especially World War II books. Ann collected butterflies, tea cups, and various mementos from her travels. Ann followed her husband, John around the northern hemisphere prospecting for precious metals and iron ore. Ann's favorite saying was "We are all stardust". Funeral services are private.
In her own words "I am now leaving for that undiscovered country where no traveler returns (Hamlet). My husband, John, son Shawn, my parents, a brother and a sister have all traveled there."
"I leaves behind my sons Briand and Dan, my siblings brother Jack (Marlene), sisters Roberta, Peggy and LuWraye, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. All were very special to my heart."
"I have lived on this wonderful, beautiful earth - the best of times '1945 to 1965'. Everyone was more gentle and kinder then. We felt safe and life was simple. I would like the memory of me to be a happy one. Remember all the laughter and good times. Raise a glass to me and celebrate my life."