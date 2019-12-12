1932-2019
Ann Taylor Moon, our precious sweet matriarch, passed away on December 9, 2019.
She was born August 14, 1932 in Higgins, Texas. Ann graduated from Provo High School in May of 1951.
Thanks to her brother Stan Taylor and our father’s brother Tom Moon for playing matchmaker, mom and dad fell in love and were sealed on April 22, 1953 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
She is survived by her children Catherine Moon Petersen, Ellen Moon Page, and Greg T. Moon. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Moon and son John Moon and daughter Carol Moon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeridge 5th Ward building, 950 South 50 East, Orem. Visitations will be at the same location Friday, December 13th, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday prior to service 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery.
For Ann’s full life sketch, please go to www.walkersanderson.com where you can also leave condolences for the family online.