1927-2020
Anna Beth Larson Taylor passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Beth was born in Ferron, Utah on August 15, 1927 to Carl Victor Larson and Anna Marie Dittmer Larson, the oldest of five children. She grew up in a loving, rural home surrounded by the goodness of a small, close knit community.
Beth attended Snow College, pursuing a degree in English. While attending college she was elected as the Founders Day Queen. Significantly, Zane Taylor was elected as the Founders Day King. An eternal romance began. Beth and Zane were married May 26, 1947 in the Manti Temple.
She is survived by her eternal sweetheart, Zane Stevens Taylor, and by six of her seven children—Steven Zane (Barbara), Jan Marie Stanfill (Steve), Rogan LaVor (Lynda), Ernie Carl (Valeria), Marilyn Morgan (David) and Val Tom (Andrea), as well as 3 brothers and a sister—Jay, Arden, Neil, and Carol Larson. She has left behind a prodigious posterity—31 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Marie Dittmer and Carl Victor Larson, and a daughter, Annalee Stonehocker (Nelson).
Beth was a true disciple of Jesus Christ—a loving mother, a good and generous neighbor and friend, and faithful companion to Zane for 72 years. Beth was a talented musician, and blessed many lives over many years with her teaching and performing.
