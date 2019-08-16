1928-2019
Anna Lou Poulson Allen departed this earth, on August 13, 2019. She was the 14th and final child born to Sarah Anna Robinson and James Christian Poulson on January 4, 1928 in Richfield, Utah. She graduated from Richfield High School with the class of 1946, married and later divorced James Cecil Judd. Their daughter, Linda Cecil, was born on June 19, 1947, and was later adopted by her husband of 64 years, Wayne Allen, who she married on November 11, 1951.
They made their home since 1959 in Orem, Utah, where they owned and operated Allen Drive-In Cleaners, were avid bowlers and golfers, and were active in the Provo Elks Lodge and community charities. Wayne preceded her in death on March 14, 2015. She passed peacefully with her daughter, Linda, son-in-law, Mark Rosenfeld, and dear family friends by her side.
She is preceded in death by all 13 of her siblings and, as she was the last one born, she was the last to leave. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and friends at Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care, Draper, Utah and the wonderful care provided by Bristol Hospice and Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel (50 S. 100 W. Richfield) A viewing will be held on Saturday from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Magleby Mortuary. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors, Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. On line guest book www.maglebymortuary.com.