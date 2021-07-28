Anna Lucille Andrus Kempton Jul 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna Lucille Andrus Kempton Anna Lucille Andrus Kempton, 91, of Spanish Fork, passed away on July 24, 2021. Funeral services are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. www.walkermemorials.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anna Lucille Andrus Kempton Walker Funeral Service Funeral Pass Away Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!