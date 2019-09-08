1932-2019
Our dear mother AnnaBelle Post Johnson passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born August 20, 1932 in Anaconda, Montana to Charles Albert Post and Margaret LuEllen Barnes Post. She married her sweetheart, Dee on January 20, 1932.
AnnaBelle worked for the U.S. Social Services as well as managing the office for family owned Johnson Electric for many years. She loved working with ceramics and cooking for her family and friends. She was famous for her fried chicken, lemon cake, banana bread and always having a treat in her purse for her grandkids.
AnnaBelle is survived by her loving devoted husband Dee, children Karen Silva (Michael) and Jerry Johnson (Jeannie), 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She cherished each one!
There will be a viewing held on Monday September 9, at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 South State St., Orem, from 6 to 8 pm. A second viewing held before the funeral service on Tuesday September 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1450 South 800 East in Orem from 10:30 to 11:30 am with funeral services beginning at 12 noon. The burial will be at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East Orem.