Annalee Greenwood Wood
September 23, 1946 - August 29, 2020
Annalee was born in the small town of Gunnison, Utah on September 23, 1946. Her parents, LuRae and Boyd Greenwood, were so thrilled to have this beautiful daughter join their family. Early years were spent in Nephi, Utah, Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia and eventually the family settled in Orem, Utah. Annalee went to Orem High School and was involved in cheerleading, tennis, gymnastics, student government and Junior Miss. She and her sister Margaret were tennis partners and traveled to tournaments together all over the mountain west. They also competed in gymnastics and won many awards and trophies in both sports.
After high school Ann attended Brigham Young University and studied nursing. She became a Registered Nurse and worked for many years at hospitals in Utah and California. At BYU she was a member of the International Folk Dancers and also the tennis and gymnastics teams. In the early part of 1967 Ann was introduced to a handsome young man on the BYU golf team named Donald Wood. They fell in love very quickly and were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 9, 1967.
Through the years Don and Ann were blessed with five children: Wendy, Jennifer, David, Michael and Alison. They moved many times and had the opportunity to live in Utah, Indiana, California, Texas, Brazil, Arizona, and eventually they returned again to Provo, Utah.
Ann was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her mid 30's and battled that difficult and debilitating disease with courage and determination until her very last day. She was an incredible support to her children as they were growing up, attending every activity and event, cheering as loud as she could. She was truly their #1 fan. She taught her children and grandchildren the meaning of perseverance as she lost her sweetheart, Don, and became a widow at 55, served a mission to Boston, Massachusetts and then spent her remaining years as one of the top producers in indexing a genealogical database. She loved to help people in all kinds of ways and found great joy in sharing her financial means, giving encouragement, and just noticing someone who needed extra love. Ann bled blue and she absolutely loved to cheer on her BYU Cougars in every sport - especially football and volleyball. No one on earth loved chocolate milkshakes, popcorn and hot chocolate more than Ann. It is fitting that her last meal was chocolate ice cream - for breakfast.
Ann's health declined over the years as MS took its toll, but she remained loving and grateful until the end. She passed away on August 29, 2020 and joined Don in a sweet reunion. She will be missed more than words can say, but her family is filled with joy as they envision her running, leaping and dancing through heaven with a huge smile on her face.
Ann is survived by her siblings, Margaret Blake (Karl), Rex Greenwood (Verna), Robin Norton (Brent), Lynn Greenwood (Kristin); her children, Wendy Bird, Jennifer Stinson (Jeff), David Wood (Roxanna), Michael Wood (Lori), Alison Johnson (Chris); 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A private funeral service will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary on Saturday, September 12, 2020 followed by interment in the Orem City Cemetery. A live webcast will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com
A recording of the service will also be available later at that website.