1942 — 2020
AnnaRae VanNosdol Jolley, 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Payson, Utah. AnnaRae was married to Harvey H. Jolley for 58 years and raised a family together including 3 daughters – SueAnne Pace, Shari L. Anderson, & Marcie R. Swenson, Esq., 10 grandchildren, & 4 great-grandchildren. AnnaRae was preceded in death by her parents Myrtle L. & William L. VanNosdol, her brothers Laurence C. “Larry” Nielsen, George B. VanNosdol, Glade L. “Bud” VanNosdol, & Donald E. “Ted” VanNosdol, and her grandson Henry M. Swenson. In addition to serving her family and in many church callings, AnnaRae was a secretary at the Payson hospital for almost 20 years. AnnaRae was known & admired for her talents & skills in quilting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, gardening, and household management. A public viewing will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Walker Mortuary in Payson, Utah. Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00am at the Payson Cemetery. Full obituary & online condolence can be found at https://bit.ly/313Beo9.