1979-2019
Anne’K Melissa Mangum George age 40 passed away Dec. 28th, 2019. She is now free from her pain and sorrow. She was born to Debbie Webber and Jack Mangum. She is survived by her children: Tommy, Jackson, and Valentina. Siblings: Edwin, Jason and Molli. Grandparents: Mary Jo Barton, Jerry Dee and Jean Beck. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928) 445-2221.