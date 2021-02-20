Annette Barton Hoaldridge
1950 - 2021
Annette Barton Hoaldridge, 70, of Provo, Utah, passed away at her home on February 16, 2021 from multiple health complications. She was surrounded by her loving family. Annette, the daughter of Que and Donna Barton, was born April 8, 1950, in Provo. She was the first daughter after three sons and was her parent's pride and joy. She had a wonderful childhood growing up with 7 siblings whom she served as a second mother to. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, dancing, and developing her many talents and skills.
Annette married Wayne Hoaldridge on January 14, 1972. They were later sealed in the Provo Utah Temple. Together they resided in Provo, Burleson and Grand Prairie, Texas; Nephi, and Riverdale. In 2006, they returned to Provo where their beautiful yard was enjoyed by many people as they drove along Canyon Road. Annette was blessed with many talents. She was an expert seamstress, a superb cook, and she had a knack for growing beautiful flowers. She had an eye for decorating and kept a beautiful, clean, immaculate, and organized home. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent her life serving others.
Annette dedicated her life to loving and serving her family. Everything she did was for her family. Her talents were largely manifested in selfless service of those whom she loved most. She enjoyed hosting large family dinners where her food (always made from scratch) was the highlight of every meal. She was the life of the party with her charming and witty sense of humor; she kept everyone laughing and having a good time. She was very sentimental and enjoyed preserving special items throughout her life, and she had an amazing sense of style. She sewed all kinds of articles of clothing for her family to wear and was the go-to person for alterations and repairs. Her favorite people were her grandchildren, and her favorite title was "Grandma Net". She loved supporting her grandchildren in all their activities and especially loved feeding them. She kept a fully stocked kitchen at all times and loved having them spend time at her home. Annette will be remembered as a kind person who used her time and talents to improve the lives of her family in any way she could. She was the glue that held our family together, the center of our universe, our "Bridge Over Troubled Water." She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Annette is survived by her husband, Wayne Hoaldridge; her 5 children: Curt Hoaldridge, Clint (Melissa) Hoaldridge, BJ (Nicole) Hoaldridge, Amy (Dave) Parker, and Misty (Camron) Tucker; 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings: Keith (Kathy) Barton, Kaylene Casper, Gary (Debbie) Barton, Kimber (Cindi) Barton, and Melanie Molina; and countless nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Q. Lamar & Brent L.; and beloved granddaughter, Baylee Hoaldridge.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 22, at the Edgemont 7th Ward Chapel, 555 East 3230 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may call at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Sunday, February 21, from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest directly beside her granddaughter, Baylee. Condolences may be expressed online at www.bergmortuary.com.