1937-2019
Annette Lerwill Larsen passed away Friday, September 27th surrounded by her family. Annette was born January 30, 1937 to Lee Marcus and Merlene Stevenson Lerwill.
She married Gerald Larsen on November 17, 1955 in Provo, Utah. Together they raised four children. She made many friends during her years working at Allen’s Super Save in Orem, Utah. Her greatest love was her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grand children.
Annette lived her later years at The Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Springville, Utah. The family would like to honor those staff members and residents who loved and cared for her alongside her family. Words cannot express our gratitude to The Ashford staff for all of their service and dedicated efforts to make Annette’s final years the best. A special thanks to Bristol Hospice as well.
Annette is survived by her stepson Gerald (Linda), her four children, Robert Craig, Michelle (Reed) Bailey, LynnAnn LeBaron, Cynthia (Kyle) Reddington and her sister Linda Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters Joan Wengreen, Renee Bonnett, Pauline Johnson and her son-in-law Scott LeBaron.
Family and friends may visit with the family at Premier Funeral Services, 1160 N 1200 W Orem, from 11:00am-1:00pm on Saturday, October 5th. Online condolences at www.premierfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the research of Alzheimer’s.