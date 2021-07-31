Annie Verbena Fox Nelson
Annie Verbena Fox Nelson, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away peacefully July 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Annie was born December 31, 1943, to Junior Roy Fox and Verbena Mary Carpenter Fox in Salt Lake City, Utah. On July 29, 1971, at the age of 27, she married her sweetheart, Mark Wayne Nelson, in the Los Angeles Temple. We are grateful that they are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary together in Heaven. They are the parents of four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Annie graduated from High school in 1962 from Norwalk High in California. Annie was very dedicated to her family. Before, and after, serving her own mission to Kentucky, she helped support several of her siblings on their missions. Over the years, and side by side with her sweetheart, she worked various cleaning jobs, cake decorating, and in childcare to support her family. She retired from employment with The Church of Jesus Latter-day Saints, in 2008, as part of the PM Group Team, where she worked very hard with some of her close friends.
Her passion was making crafts for people, especially her grandkids and the Primary kids at church. She did it all. She painted, crocheted, cut her woodworking projects, made cards, sewed, and knitted. Mom also enjoyed reading a good book. Cooking would be best described as her hobby. She loved to watch ALL cooking shows and would play around with the recipes.
Annie was very proud to be the oldest of eleven children. She was like their second mother and her mother's right-hand man. Her siblings include: Joe Fox (Linda), Kenneth Fox (Connie), Allen Fox (Patricia), Niles Fox (Patricia), Paul Fox (Melissa), Ruth Fox, Lucille Holmes (Rod), Louise Abbott (Alan), Merrill Fox (Jaynee), and Larry Fox (Donna Jean).
She is survived by her children: Alice V Strong (Scott), Karen B Taylor (Trent), James Mark Nelson, and Yvonne M. Cunningham (Unarra); and grandchildren: J. Riley Strong (Amanda), Jason S Strong, Cassie V Strong, Justin T Taylor, Tia B Taylor, Spencer H Taylor, Max B Taylor, Prestyn K Cunningham, Makenna M Cunningham; and a great-grandchild, J. Porter Strong.
A visitation for family and friends of Annie will be Friday morning, August 6, 2021, from 9:45-11:45 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 4th Ward Church, 353 East 400 North, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660. Following the visitation, funeral services will be in the chapel, beginning at Noon. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660.