Anthony J. Christensen
Anthony J. Christensen peacefully passed through the door of death by natural causes on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home in Elk Ridge, Utah, surrounded by his family. He began his mortal sojourn February 19, 1940 in Provo, Utah, the son of McKay Christensen and Josephine Johnson. Soon after birth his family moved to Payson, Utah. Anthony, nicknamed "Tony" and later in life "AJ," grew up in Payson with his two brothers and three sisters.
Anthony graduated from Payson High School in the class of 1958. He served a full-time mission in New England for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended BYU where he served as Junior Class President, and received a bachelor's degree in Economics in 1964.
It was at BYU where he met his eternal sweetheart, Marielen Wadley, daughter of LaVere J Wadley and Eunice Elizabeth Bird. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 6, 1963.
Anthony went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1966. He started his career as a business consultant for Ernst & Ernst in Seattle, then purchased an aerospace parts manufacturing company, and later worked as a financial controller for A&T Ski Company. He eventually took over as manager of Christensen's Department Store, later named Mac Anthony's in Spanish Fork, Utah. He and his wife Marielen were the founders and owners of Keeping Memories Alive, a scrapbooking wholesale and retail company, headquartered in Spanish Fork.
Anthony and Marielen are the parents of five children, and have nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Anthony loved and enjoyed his family, his neighbors, his yard, his family history research and his temple service. He was the researcher, compiler and publisher of seventeen volumes of family history.
Anthony was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous ward and stake capacities, including bishop of the Renton Washington 3rd Ward, bishop of the Spanish Fork Utah 5th Ward, and president of the Spanish Fork Utah Stake. He served as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple for 5 years, and a sealer in the Provo Temple and Payson Temple for 23 years.
Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers, Heber and Doug, his parents, McKay and Josephine, and his great grand-daughter, Zoe Green. He is survived by his wife Marielen of Elk Ridge, and their five children: Marilee Slade (Rodney) of Mapleton; Margaret Christensen of Salem; Gina Bench (Bradley) of Austin, Texas; Michael Christensen of Orem; and Elizabeth Rosenbaum (Matthew) of Spanish Fork.
Anthony and Marielen's nine grandchildren are: Adrianna Slade Green, Adam Slade, Samantha Slade, Spencer Bench, Lindsey Bench Alder, Kayla Bench, Megan Bench, Nicholas Rosenbaum, and Isabella Rosenbaum.
Friends and family can pay their respects at a public viewing on Thursday evening, February 18, from 6-8 pm or Friday morning, February 19, 9:45-10:45 am at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services for friends and family will be held on Friday, February 19, at 11 am, also at the Walker Funeral home in Spanish Fork. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A live-stream of the service will be available at https://walkermemorials.com/obituary/anthony-j-christensen/
The stream can also be viewed on-demand after the funeral. Personal condolences can also be left for the family at https://walkermemorials.com/obituary/anthony-j-christensen/
A video montage of Anthony's life can be viewed here: https://www.tributeslides.com/tributes/sh
ow/XSPMGKHZXRXBLGQ4
In lieu of flowers, please hug your loved ones and spend some special time together.