Anthony J. Leszczynski

1961-2019
Anthony Joseph Leszczynski, 58, passed away November 13, 2019 at his home in Orem, Utah. He was born May 15, 1961 in Rome, New York to Thomas Frank Leszczynski and Antoinette Marie Madonia.
Anthony married Lori Rae Durham on February 16, 1985 in Phoenix Arizona. He enjoyed hiking, spending time with family and loved every minute with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed coaching soccer in Utah County.
Survivors include his wife Lori, children, Blake (Margaret) Leszczynski, Tara (Ryan) Beaste, Ryan (Kim) Leszczynski, Hali Leszczynski (Clayton Lewis), 11 grandchildren, siblings Marina, Bruce, Brian, Mark, Paul, Gladys, father and mother-in-law William and Linda Durham, sister-in-law Tami (Ernie) Ellsworth and brother in law Bill Durham
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 am in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial in Glendale Arizona. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.