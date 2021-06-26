Anthony William Whitener
1973 - 2021
Anthony William Whitener passed away in his home with his parents by his side in South Jordan, Utah on June 21, 2021 at the age of 48. Born in American Fork Hospital on March 1, 1973.
He was an avid Batman Collector, he loved going to movies and playing Playstation video games. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survived by his mother and stepfather Vadah W. (Larry) Conder, step-brothers, step sister and several cousins whom he loved and was loved by them.
Preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and uncles and step brother.
Graveside services will be held at the Lehi Cemetery on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
