1936-2020
Antoine Hill Harris, 83, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born in Provo, UT on September 27, 1936 to Carl Joseph Harris and Norma May Butler Harris. He was the youngest of three sons, and spent his childhood exploring and having many wonderful adventures with his older brothers, Robert and Lowry.
He attended schools in Provo and graduated from Provo High in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 and went on to graduate from BYU following his military service. He married Geneel Mendenhall and they had two sons, Greg and Brad. They were later divorced.
He married Barbara Barnett in 1966 in the Manti Temple. Soon after their marriage the couple moved to Davenport, Iowa to attend Palmer College of Chiropractic. Antoine and Barbara eventually settled in Orem Utah, where they had six daughters. Antoine was fortunate to find a profession he loved. His kind and gentle demeanor endeared him to his patients, and he developed life-long friendships with many of those he cared for. He practiced as a chiropractor in Orem for over fifty years, and he loved every single day.
Antoine was an avid golfer and loved the time he spent on the golf course. He loved planting and caring for the tomato plants in his garden. He loved collecting guns. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his brothers on the family’s property in Nevada. Many wonderful memories were made there shooting guns, riding motorcycles and having adventures together.
Antoine was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved studying the scriptures and the doctrine of the Church and he had a strong testimony of his Savior and eternal families. He loved serving the youth in the church. Through his quiet example and his ability to connect with people, he had a positive influence on many of those he worked with. Antoine was a kind and devoted husband and a patient and loving father. His quick wit and easy manner put people at ease and made him pleasant to be around. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert Harris (Marilyn) and Lowry Harris. Children, Greg Harris (Cindy); Brad Harris (Tracy); Kristin Griffin (Rob); Catherine Griffin (Mike); Melanie Christensen (Chad); Allison Freeman; Lid Camberlango (Brian); Emily Herring (Kameron) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Harris; parents Carl and Norma Harris and granddaughter, Liz Harris.
Funeral services will be held Monday February 10, at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 prior at the Hillcrest 6th ward Chapel, 1035 South 800 East, Orem, UT. A viewing will be Sunday night from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.