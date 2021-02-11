Arden R Louder
Arden R Louder passed away January 28, 2021 while visiting his son in Tucson, AZ. He was born April 7, 1932 in Orem, UT to Jesse F. and Veta Ann Richardson Louder. He married Barbara Coon August 8, 1957 in the SLC Temple. They enjoyed 63 years together and were blessed by their mutual love and the love of their family.
He graduated in 1950 from Pleasant Grove High School where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received a scholarship to Snow College where he played basketball with his brother and a cousin under Coach Jim Williams. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Richardson in Alaska. He played on the base basketball team and was honorably discharged in 1957.
He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1960 with a degree in finance and banking. He was employed with General Electric Credit, Thiokol, Envirotech and Hercules. He traveled extensively worldwide in his employment. He and his family lived in Granger, UT and returned to Orem in 1967 for the remainder of his life.
Arden loved sports and especially BYU football and basketball. He had season tickets for decades. He played golf often and enjoyed his time on the courses with family members and with friends. Often his vacations involved golfing at various beautiful golf courses. He coached little league baseball teams for several years and won many championships. He also coached the ward young men softball team and won an area championship.
He loved spending time with his wife and family and enjoyed camping and travel with his family and with extended family. He was a life-long devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in many callings. He especially enjoyed serving as a ward clerk and as a leader with the young men.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter: Debbie (Clayne) Grigg, Vineyard, son Jeffrey A (Kim), Tucson, AZ, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Carl, Lloyd, Leland, Ray, Darrell, Dee, Velda Nuttall and Wilma Easton.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held for immediate family on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Orchard Second Ward, 670 East 800 North, Orem. Friends and extended family may view the service online at www.walkersanderson.com
A public viewing will be held Friday, February, 12, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post 72.