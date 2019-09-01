1934-2019
Arden West Edwards, 85, passed from this life on August 24, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1934, in Monticello, Utah, to Hugh “Duke” and Lena Edwards. After high school—where he was active in track and basketball—he attended and graduated from Utah State University where he met the love of his life, Janice Johnson. They married April 20, 1956. Together they entered the military life in July 1957, where Arden attended flight school, graduated, and subsequently served as a fixed and rotary wing aviator. His skills took him to Korea before he was honorably discharged with rank of Captain in 1962.
After military life, the couple settled in American Fork, where they added to their small family of two sons, Bradley and John, with two more: David and Kerry. With an MS in civil engineering, Arden was a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Utah, and was a dedicated Civil Engineer at Geneva Steel for 33 years. He also served as an American Fork City Councilman for two years. Later in life, Arden continued to work from home for another 10 years as an EG&G contractor, performing site work for Deseret Chemical Depot, while he cared for his ailing wife who preceded him in death. Others who will be waiting for him on the other side include his parents; his son John; his older sister, Peggy; his older brother Hugh Ted; his younger brother Jerry; and many life-long friends from his college life. We would like to honor those friends, as they were like family, sharing trips, parties, and long nights of fun and card games. They include: Doug and Janice Mayne; Don and Pearl Mower; Carl and Jean Ingersoll; Ross and JaNae Nicholes; Grant and Mary Jean Robinson; and Jerry and Beverly Martin.
Arden is survived by a sister, Neva Lyman, who currently resides in their hometown of Monticello, Utah. Arden had a cherished connection to San Juan County—where he worked in the US Forest Service as a youth—and spent many cherished days deer hunting and enjoying the spectacular scenery. Arden is also survived by his three sons: Bradley (Cathleen), David (Linda), and Kerry (Angie).
Following Arden’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at American Fork Cemetery, September 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.