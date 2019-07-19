1923-2019
Arland J. “Pete” Peterson, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 15, at his home in Pleasant Grove surrounded by family. Arland was born on April 27, 1923, to John & Katie Peterson in Delta, Utah. He grew up in a family of seven brothers. His childhood was spent on the family farm where he learned responsibility and the value of hard work.
He graduated from Delta High and later attended Cedar College in Cedar City where he played and excelled at basketball. He then proudly volunteered to serve in the US Air Force during World War II spending two years in England and France. He loved telling others about his many experiences during the war. He loved his country.
After returning from the war Arland attended BYU where he played basketball for one year with coach Stan Watts. After graduating from BYU Arland began working for Geneva Steel where he worked for 35 years until his retirement.
While working at Geneva Steel, he met his sweetheart and love of his life, Joie Wilson. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and raised their family of three boys and two girls in Pleasant Grove.
After his retirement at Geneva Arland started a second career selling insurance with his brother Ken. He enjoyed the insurance business and was very successful making presidents club 10 consecutive years, which allowed him and Joie to travel to so many wonderful places. After Joie passed away, he met and married an old high school friend, Shirley Theobald. They made their home in Provo and enjoyed living amongst their friends in St. George during the winter months.
Arland had a passion for golf and enjoyed playing with his family and friends. He loved watching BYU football, basketball, the Jazz, and fishing with his sons. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his Good Sam’s group and loved growing vegetable and flower gardens
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and he served wherever asked. He really enjoyed being a ward clerk for two different bishoprics. He also worked in the Provo Temple Baptistry.
Arland is survived by his five children, Brent (Judy), Cori Duke (Kelly), Randy (Laureen), Neil (Brook), Nancy Kirk (Steve), eighteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Carlyle Peterson, and Ken (Margaret) Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and his wives.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Battle Creek 9th Ward Chapel, 825 South Loader, Pleasant Grove. Friends and family may attend an evening viewing Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 6:00 — 7:30 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and on Monday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, Provo. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.