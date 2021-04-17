Arlene Mecham Widdison Chandler
1934 - 2021
I, Arlene Mecham Widdison Chandler, the loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 86 and was reunited with my high school sweetheart of 46 years, LaVell Thomas Widdison, Sr., my five children, LaVell Thomas Jr., Michael Clarance, (Angel in Heaven), Rickie Lynn, and Jodie Royal Widdison, and parents Amos Cardell and Mary (Ekins) Mecham.
I was born December 14, 1934, in Provo, Utah and attended church and school in Murray, Utah until through half of the 7th grade and later graduated from Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah.
I married my high school sweetheart LaVell on August 23, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple at the age of 16 and together we had five children, all deceased. I loved my children very much and loved tending my grandchildren and spending time with them.
I loved the 24th of July and sold balloons with my family. I also loved hunting, fishing, and barbeques, trips to Yellowstone, and spending time with my family as well as many scouting trips.
I was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed church functions. I had the honor of being Charleston's first Den Mother to Boy Scouts. I also had many other church callings including five years working at the Provo Utah Temple.
I was also active in the community. I had a lot of fun teaching 4-H Cooking for 16 years to teenage girls. I served as captain of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for two years in Charleston Deer Creek Camo. I also served on the Wasatch County Senior Citizens Board.
After LaVell passed away, I married my second love of my life, Charles Wing Chandler on October 2, 2002, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Florida. He was a wonderful man who spoiled me and took me on many trips around the world. I finally got four daughters through this union.
I am preceded in death by my two husbands, five children, one granddaughter, four grandsons, brother Jack Amos, and parents Amos and Mary. I am survived by my sisters Virgie (Stan) Haskell, Janet (Randy) Maestas, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-daughters Charlotte (Phil) Rosenberg, Rebecca Rockwell, Claudia (Keith) Bryan, Amy Chandler, and friends.
At my request, there was a private burial at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Charleston City Cemetery, 2800 US-189 Scenic, Heber City, UT 84032.
I wish to thank everyone involved, especially the Probst Family Funeral Home.