1942-2020
Arlene Sellers Smith. Today our sweet mother returned to her Father in Heaven and is reunited with her sweetheart, Gary, and her youngest son, Trent. Alzheimer’s robbed her mind but not her spark. Arlene was born March 24, 1942 to Joseph Hugh Sellers and Wanda McBride Sellers in Provo, Utah. She attended Franklin Elementary in Provo and graduated from Provo High. She was married to Gary Verron Smith on October 6, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. She raised her family in Orem, Utah and was actively involved in scouting. She served 2 missions to Japan with her husband and one at the Provo MTC. She served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel, her family, and scouting were her greatest joys. She is survived by her sister, Colleen (Weston) Randall; sons, Todd (KathiJo) Smith, Tracy (Andrea) Smith, Trevor (Angela) Smith; daughters, Jami Smith, Jodi (Mark) Ford; daughter-in-law, Angie Smith; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Cedar Hills 18th Ward Chapel, 10351 Bayhill Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.