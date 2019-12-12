1934-2019
Arline Anderson passed away peacefully on December 8th in her home, surrounded by her family. Arline, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbor and friend, was an example of service, love, kindness & joy.
Arline was born in Fountain Green, Utah, where she met her husband Johnny. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time camping, hunting and fishing with her family. Arline dedicated her life in service to her family, friends, & neighbors, serving in various church callings. She and her husband Johnny also served in the Provo, Utah Temple for many years.
Everyone was welcome in her home. She was the biggest fan to her children and grandchildren, attending every possible game or recital. She will be fondly remembered for many great meals, but especially for her buttered toast, that despite many attempts, has yet to be replicated.
Arline is now reunited with her beloved husband Johnny. She is survived by her children: Keith (Susan), Kirt (Cindi), Karl (Karen), Kathy (Ron) & Jim (Vicky), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 15th, 6:00-8:00 PM at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary on 495 S. State Street in Orem.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16th, 12:00 Noon at the Grandview North Church on 1555 N. 1350 W. in Provo. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00-11:00 AM. Graveside at Provo City Cemetery following the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.