Arnold Dean Powell
A. Dean Powell of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021 just one week shy of his 94th birthday. Dean was born May 12,'1927 in Magrath, Alberta, Canada and was the fifth of seven children of Shirlef Powell and Florence Reece Powell. At age eight Dean's family moved from Canada to Lehi, Utah to begin anew, like so many others did during the Great Depression. During this time Dean learned much about hard work and family unity. He graduated from Lehi High School in 1945 and one day before Dean's 18th birthday he enlisted in the US Navy. There he served aboard the USS Topeka as a Gunner Seaman Second Class in the Asiatic Pacific Theater.
As a young man Dean worked alongside his brothers at his father's business, Powell Clay Pit in Saratoga, Utah. The clay from their mine was used to make bricks for the furnaces at the Geneva Steel Plant where Dean would later spend 38 years working in the Roller Mill Department. On July 16, 1948 in Springville, Utah Dean married his sweetheart, Della Rae Hannock and on September 15, 1953 the marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Dean loved building homes and built several lovely ones over the years for his growing family that included a daughter and four sons. Dean loved being outdoors and had a "farm" in Mt. Pleasant, Utah where he often spent time tending the fields. Dean also had a passion for investing in the future whether it was building homes or circling stocks in the newspaper he was always looking at what lies ahead. Additionally, Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling with his children and sweetheart.
Dean was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held multiple callings over the years including Scouting and ward membership clerk among others.
Dean is survived by his children, Vicki Powell Call of Lehi, Utah, Kenneth Velt Powell of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Danny Rae (Terri) Powell of Provo, Utah, David L. (Randi) Powell of Lindon, Utah and Gary M. Powell of Lehi, Utah, along with 22 grandchildren, 77 grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren who adored their Grandpa. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters LaRena Giles and lla Webb. Dean was preceded in death by his wife and sweetheart of nearly 60 years, Della Rae Hannock Powell, his parents and brothers, Shirlef Jr, Lorne, and Gene, his sister Edith Powell Walker and granddaughters Christine Stott Herbert and Juile Stott Galley.
Special thanks to the staff at Spring Gardens in Lindon, Utah and Dean's special hospice nurses for their tender and compassionate care of our Dad and Grandfather.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 12,2021 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary 495 S. State Street, Orem, UT at 11:30 with a viewing held from 9:30-11:00 am prior to the services. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery 1520 N 800 E Orem, Utah with Military Rites being provided by the American Legion. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.