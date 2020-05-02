1922-2020
Arvil Shields Reid, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and WWII Veteran, peacefully said goodbye to his earthly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 97, with his two daughters by his side.
Arvil was born on November 13, 1922 in Helper, Utah, to Clarence “Ike” Reid and Winnie Hardman. He had two brothers and one sister. At age 12, he was given the responsibility of rounding up the Clydesdales from the top of the Latuda mountains to return to the Liberty Fuel Mine where his father worked. He went to Carbon County High, worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps, and then attended BYU on a football scholarship. It was at BYU that he met the love of his life, Ida Lucile Boyd, they were married on November 4, 1942, and later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple on July 1, 1952.
Six weeks after they were married, Arvil was drafted into the 1881st Army Engineer Battalion where he served for three years in the Asiatic Pacific. He knew it was his duty and was proud to serve his country. We will be forever grateful for his heroic service. When he returned home, he worked as a conductor on the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad. He and Ida enjoyed traveling, especially to the Army reunions and to see family.
Arvil’s first and foremost love was the happiness of his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Leslie Ann Reid Gledhill (Michael) of Provo, UT and Becky Sue Reid Dayton (Bruce) of Roseville, CA. He and Ida were proud grandparents to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, whom they considered their greatest joy in life.
One would commonly hear him say “Everything’s going my way!” because he truly did live life his way! We will miss him more than words can express. We know that his gentle influence and wise words will live on and will continue to shape his family in the future.
“See ya’ later, Pal. Grab a Cherry Coke on your way out!”
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.