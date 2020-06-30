1991 — 2020
On June 24, 2020, Ashley Rae Christiansen Terry was taken from this earthly life way too young at the age of 29, after a year-long battle with leukemia. Ashley was the most amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister. A compete obituary is online through Walker Sanderson Funeral Home.
Funeral services to celebrate Ashley will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 am at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 N, Orem, Utah, with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 am. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 6:00-8:00 pm, at the same location. Due to COVID-19, the funeral services will be open to family only. However, it will be live streamed on the walkersanderson.com website beginning at 11:00. Furthermore, the visitation will be limited. Attendees are asked to please follow the safety protocol with social distancing and wearing of masks. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah.