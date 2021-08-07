1929-2021
There will be a live stream of Audrey's funeral service. Just go to www.walkersanderson.com and click watch live webcast.
Audrey Baird Jolley, 92, passed away at her home in Orem, Utah on July 30, 2021. She was born April 28, 1929, in Heber City, Utah, the daughter of William (Bill) Harry and Winnie Murdock Baird. Audrey attended elementary school in Heber, junior high and high school in Provo, and later enrolled at Brigham Young University.
It was in high school that she met her eternal companion and sweetheart, Dewey. They were married on July 21, 1947, in the Manti, Utah Temple. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, and friend.
Audrey had many abilities and talents to create a happy home for her family. She loved cooking and baking bread, cookies, donuts, and pies. She sewed beautiful clothes for her children and bottled fruit from her orchard.
She will be remembered for the quilts and blankets she made for her family. Grandchildren received a warm blanket when they were born and a beautiful wedding quilt when they were married.
Audrey owned three fabric stores in Utah County and won awards for the quality of her quilts and handiwork. She was presented with the "Best of Show" grand prize award at the Utah County Fair for a crocheted bedspread.
Audrey and Dewey combined their talents in sewing, antique restoration, and landscaping to build their beautiful homes. Her favorite home was a log home built on inherited land east of the Jordanelle Reservoir in Heber Valley where they lived for 12 years.
Audrey loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching them to cook, bake, sew, and quilt. She lovingly made each family member a "sparkly" Christmas stocking. Making Christmas stockings became a family tradition passed down three generations.
Audrey loved to read books and put puzzles together. There was always a partially completed puzzle on her kitchen table. She welcomed help from family members to work on the puzzles when they came to visit, especially great-grandchildren.
Audrey was a strong person; yet humble and faithful. She served as the M.I.A (Young Women's) President where she earned her Golden Gleaner Award. She also served in Relief Society and Primary presidencies and was the ward librarian for many years. She served faithfully in the Provo, Utah Temple and later served a church employment service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Heber Valley.
Audrey is survived by five children and one sister: L. Rand (Lannette) Highland, Utah; Diane J. Bailey (Michael) Orem, Utah; Gayle J. Harward (Terry) Provo, Utah; E. Aaron (Rosemary) Orem, Utah; and Kevin J. (Judy) St. George, Utah; and sister, Laurel Bushman Overton, Nevada.
Audrey was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be Saturday August 14, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Canyon View 8th Ward Chapel 1090 North 400 East Orem. Friends may visit with the family at a visitation Friday evening, August 13th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, and Saturday morning, August 14th, at the Canyon View 8th Ward Chapel from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, Utah. To view the live stream of Audrey's funeral service and to leave condolences just go to www.walkersanderson.com.