1933-2020
Audrey Jeannine Baxter Brown, 86, of Orem, Utah, passed away peacefully of natural causes Monday, June 3, 2020. With consideration of the global pandemic situation, a limited graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held on the same morning just prior to the graveside service between 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave, Provo, Utah. To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.