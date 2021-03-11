Audrey LaDeane Griffiths
1940 - 2021
Audrey LaDeane Griffiths, 80 of American Fork, Utah, died in her home on March 7, 2021, surrounded by members of her family.
She was born May 27, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to David Randall Wood Sr. and Bessie Bevan Wood, the second of six children.
LaDeane married Robert Lester Griffiths on September 23, 1972. They were later sealed in the Oakland CA Temple in October 1974. They called several places home during their marriage, including Grant's Pass (OR), Salt Lake City (UT), Vista (CA), Fresno (CA), Visalia (CA), Ridgecrest (CA), and Eagle Mountain (UT). She was a successful businesswoman who raised nine children while managing retail enterprises in Oregon and California. She was an expert seamstress and cook with a passion for family history research who never stopped learning. In her later life as a widowed breast cancer survivor, she returned to work for seven years as office manager at DaleTax in Provo, UT.
LaDeane had special and unique relationships with each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a beloved nurturer to innumerable people both in and outside her own family. As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaDeane served in many callings including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, and as a tireless visiting teacher and minister to countless individuals and families. She was the primary long-term caregiver for her mother, her husband, and her sister with special needs, and was constantly serving and caring for others throughout her life. Her impact for good can never be measured.
She is survived by her brothers Terry Wood and Randy Wood; her eight living children Karen Beesley of American Fork, UT, Teri (Jeff) Pyne of American Fork, UT, Kim (Michael) Wilberg of Shelley, ID, Laura (Mark) Nelson of Sahuarita, AZ, Jake (Marianne) Griffiths of Vista, CA, Rachel (Jason) Palmer of Highland, UT, Meagan (Mike) Kennedy of Cedar Hills, UT, and Melinda (Jeff) Dalebout of Provo, UT; her 35 living grandchildren; and her 55 living great grandchildren.
LaDeane was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roger Wood, her brother David Wood, her sister Janet Wood, her son Keith Griffiths (survived by his wife Cindy Griffiths), her grandson Brandon Griffiths, and her great grandsons Devin Griffiths and Frank Crane.
Friends and Family may come pay their respects at a viewing Friday evening March 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 N 900 E, American Fork, UT 84003. Funeral Services (for family only) will be held Saturday, March 13th at 1 p.m. at the Manilla Creek 7th ward chapel, 1320 W 3540 N, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. Friends are encouraged to stream the funeral services online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3532021357
1357, passcode 2021). Burial will be in the South Jordan City Cemetery that afternoon.
Condolences may be shared at www.warenski.com.