Aurora Juarez Penrod

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.