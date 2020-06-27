1950 — 2020
Barbara Ann Thomas Davis, 70, of Orem, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 after an eight year battle with cancer. Daughter of Maston Eli Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Haase, she is survived by her husband Max V. Davis, four children, thirteen grandchildren, and brother Ron Thomas. A viewing will be held Monday, June 29 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30 at 11am at the Orem City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested for the viewing and graveside services where possible.
For a full obituary and details visit: https://memorials.walkersanderson.com/barbara-davis/4249931/index.php