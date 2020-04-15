1936-2020
Barbara Butler Jensen, 84, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, in Provo, Utah surrounded by her children. Barbara was born on January 7, 1936, in Payson, Utah, a daughter of Elvon and Thelma Twede Butler. Barbara was raised in Spring Lake, Utah, where she attended school. She graduated from Payson High School where she met her husband, Leon Jensen.
Barbara and Leon were married, February 26, 1954, in the Manti LDS Temple. They made their first home in Goshen, Utah. In July 1995 they moved to Payson, Utah.
Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various positions at both the stake and ward level. She enjoyed singing with the Goshen Singing Mothers and the Goshenetts.
She enjoyed reading, making quilts for her grandchildren, playing games, doing puzzles and watching the Utah Jazz. Mom loved to travel with her mother and sister Ernadene. Mom was an accomplished seamstress and made many dresses, blessing dresses and prom dresses for her daughters, granddaughters and nieces. She worked at Mountain View Hospital with newborn babies for several years.
Mom looked forward to family gatherings especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barbara had a group of high school friends that got together monthly to eat, play games and enjoy each other’s company. She also met regularly with her Goshen friends to visit and eat lunch. She cherished these relationships.
She is survived by her children, Dana (Gary) Bayles, Lyman, Wyoming, Darlene (Benjamin) Christensen, Mapleton, Utah, Carolyn (Kevin) Bowman, Payson, Utah and Darrell (Amie) Jensen, Payson, Utah. She also raised two grandsons as her own, Jason Jensen, Payson, Utah, Jeremy (Jessica) Jensen, Lehi, Utah. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jerrolyn Menlove, Spring Lake, Utah, Ilene (Arthur) Arnold, Noblesville, Indiana, a brother-in-law Roger A. (Barbara) Jensen, Goshen, Utah, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a son and daughter-in-law: Lynn (Sherrie) Jensen, a sister Ernadene Angus, infant brother, Stephen Larry Butler.
We love you Mom!
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service for family will be held at the Goshen City Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
