Our beautiful wife, mother, sister, friend, and "Grandma B" left this earth on Friday, December 11, 2020. Barbara Dawn Huntington Sumsion, age 77, was born in Payson, Utah to Robert C. Huntington and Donna Virginia Casaday Huntington. She met her father for the first time when she was two years-old, upon his return from serving in World War II. Barbara married her sweetheart, Keith Sumsion, on Nov. 25, 1964, in the Manti Temple, where they were sealed for time and all eternity. Together they had six beautiful children.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Springville, Utah. She attended Brookside Elementary, Springville Junior High School, and Springville High School, where she graduated in 1961. She also attended Utah State University on an academic scholarship. Barbara was quick to learn and a hard worker. She worked for Polar King, Central Bank, a pharmacy and Springville Intermountain Healthcare Instacare, where she retired after 23 years. Keith then retired from teaching at Timpview High School and the Provo School district after 33 years. In retirement, Keith and Barbara enjoyed traveling, going to UVU and BYU sporting events, and attending every family function. Barbara was able to visit the East Coast, two times by car and two times by airplane. She was also able to travel to Mexico and Canada. She loved to visit family and relatives on both coasts, enjoying the nature and beauty of America. One of Barbara's favorite pastimes was camping with her family and extended family.
Barbara was known for being the kindest, sweetest, most pleasant individual and was always respectful of others. She made friends quickly, wherever she would go. She never spoke negatively about anyone, and truly exemplified Jesus Christ. She was a beloved primary teacher in her ward for over 22 years. In the several callings she held, she loved to be in primary the most. She had a spunky attitude and a great sense of humor. Barbara loved having her kids and grandkids come to their house every Sunday. Her family was her entire world! We feel very blessed to be an eternal family with the knowledge that we will be reunited with her someday. She will be missed immensely.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Donna Huntington. We know it was a joyous reunion for her to be with her parents again. She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Sumsion, and 6 children: Brian & (Teri), Lori & (Shawn), Robert & (Sarah), Holly & (Kingsley), Jared & (Stephanie), and Matt & (Mary). She has 29 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 3 brothers, Ray Lynn & (Sandy), Mike & (Tracy), Gary & (Annette).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. for family and invited guests. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID guidelines, the services will be live-streamed for anyone wishing to watch by following this link:
http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.or
g/springvilleutahspringcreeksouthstake
Passcode: 74627