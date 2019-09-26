1967-2019
On Sunday, September 22nd, 2019, our beloved wife, mother and grandma, Barbara Elaine Johnston, passed away at the age of 52, surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara was born on June 12th, 1967. Born to Kent Allen McKell and Barbara Grace Partridge McKell. Barbara was very passionate about the love she had for all of her children. She loved being a grandma and spending time with her grandson Britton. Some of her favorite times spent with Britton, included going to the library, reading books, and playing and learning about dinosaurs. She loved playing games with him!
Barbara was married to Jeff Hiatt and had three children. They later divorced. Barbara later married Brent Perry Johnston on March 11th, 1994 and later became sealed in the Payson, Utah Temple. Barbara later went on and pursued a nursing degree while working, being a caring mother, and a devoted wife. Barbara was dedicated to getting her nursing degree. She worked nine years to accomplish her goal. After getting her degree, she worked several years as a RN and loved caring for others.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the scriptures and the meaning they had for her. Barbara held many positions in the church.
Barbara was truly the love of Brent’s life. They enjoyed traveling together, camping, raising children, family gatherings and time just talking. Some of their favorite trips were with Scott and Janet Hansen. They always knew there would be plenty of laughing and fun memories to take home.
She is survived by her husband Brent Perry Johnston, 2 children, Spencer Kent Hiatt and Jentry Elaine Hiatt, grandson Britton Jeff Hiatt. She is also survived by her three sisters and a brother, Diane McKell, Brian (Diana) McKell, Jennifer (Eric) Everts, and Allison McKell. She is preceded in death by her son, Blake Jeff Hiatt, and her parents.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral services on Friday, September 27th from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Spanish Fork South Stake Center, 870 East Canyon Rd. in Spanish Fork. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m. at the church.
