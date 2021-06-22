Barbara Jane Phillips Powell
Barbara Jane Phillips Powell, age 78 of Lehi, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was born May 4, 1943 in Lehi, Utah to Jean Lauper Phillips and Jane Zada Webb.
She graduated from Lehi High School and attended Brigham Young University. Her favorite part of BYU was being able to participate in the Hill Cumorah Pageant.
She married Mac Arthur Powell on August 28, 1964 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together the two had six children: Jeanna (Gary) Burningham, Julie (Curt) Parke, Michael (Rachelle) Powell, Elizabeth (deceased), Matthew (Brandi) Powell, Mark (Jessica) Powell, 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The two most important things in Barbara's life were the gospel and her family. She served in numerous callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony that she willingly shared to everyone. She lived the way she believed and we learned from her shining example.
She enjoyed spending time with family. Whether that was just small gatherings in the home or trips from Little America to Disneyland, she always wanted to keep the family together.
Barbara will be greatly missed, especially her contagious laughter and sense of humor, but her family rejoices in the reunion she is having with those that have gone before her.
She is survived by her sisters, Sandra and Maryann, husband, children, and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Clara, her daughter Elizabeth, and of course, Elvis Presley.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lehi 9th Ward Chapel, 481 East 300 North. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 6-8p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.