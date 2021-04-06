1946-2021
Barbara Jean Gordon Christiansen, 74, passed away on April 2, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on November 11, 1946, in Lakewood, Ohio. She was the only child of Janet and John Gordon. Barbara joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18 and graduated from BYU in 1968. She married Steve Christiansen on May 9, 1975, in the Provo Utah Temple. She moved to American Fork in 1978 and lived there until her death. Barbara was a prominent member of the American Fork community. She served on many city committees and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Fork Chamber of Commerce in 2012. She was a member of the American Fork City Council at the time of her death.
Barbara was a newspaper reporter at the American Fork Citizen and later worked for The Daily Herald until retiring. She was an avid reader and was also known for her love of animals, especially cats. She is survived by her husband, Steve, and her four children, Scott (Wendy) Christiansen, Paul (Lorana) Christiansen, Mark Christiansen, and Carol (Feron) Bounds as well as 15 grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm and again Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the LDS chapel at 455 East 300 North in American Fork. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 before interment in the American Fork cemetery. Funeral services will also be broadcast via Zoom with the webinar ID: 928 7306 9719
To share condolences with the family and for full obituary, please visit www.warenski.com.