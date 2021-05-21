Barbara Jean Skankey Christenson
1932 - 2021
Barbara passed away on 19 May 2021 in Provo, Utah surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born 1 November 1932 in San Francisco, California to Alphonso and Marguerite Skankey. She grew up on the Peninsula, graduating from San Mateo High School in 1950, then went on to Utah to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Utah State University, having attended one year at San Jose State. Her love of children prompted her to graduate in Elementary Education. Barbara taught kindergarten and first grade in California, Utah, and Saudi Arabia. On 21 June 1957, she married her sweetheart, W. Bart. Christenson, Jr. in the Los Angeles Temple. They were blessed with 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Her family and extended family have always been precious to her.
She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions in Primary, Relief Society, Young Women's, Family History, Sunday School, and Chorister. Together with her husband, she served four full-time missions in South America, Israel, England, and California, two part-time Church Service Family History missions, and enjoyed her work in the Sealing Office of the Provo Temple, and as a long-standing patron.
She is survived by her husband Bart, her brother Robert A. (Louine) Skankey, four daughters Jody Munk (Dale), Jennifer Christenson, Jill Lundwall (Daniel), and Joanne Miera (Tony), son Jonathan R. Christenson (Delsa), and her grand and great-grandchildren. Having already preceded her in death are her parents Alphonso and Marguerite Skankey, brother Richard L. (Susan), sister Marilynn Dian, son Jeffrey B. (Ruth), and granddaughter, Eva Marie.
Funeral services will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, Utah at 11:00 AM, Saturday 22 May 2021, preceded by a viewing at 9:00 AM. Interment will be at the Provo City Cemetery. A webcast of the funeral services will be available at www.NelsonMortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund.