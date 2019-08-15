Barbara Jo Peterson

1945-2019
Barbara Peterson died August 3, 2019 resulting from a short illness. She was 74. She was born in 1945 to Bertha and Leo Schmitt. She grew up in Alva, Oklahoma and Southern California. She met her husband, Edward D. Peterson, while attending BYU and the two were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 1, 1965. Following their schooling, the Petersons moved to San Diego, California where they raised their three children, Craig, Amy and Amanda. After raising their family in California, Barbara and Edward moved to Utah Valley to be closer to family.
Barbara had a vibrant personality and was a friend to all those whom she met. She loved serving her family and those around her. She served in many leadership positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also served as President of the PTA at Emerald Jr. Hight in El Cajon, California. Barbara loved fashion and home decor and spent many hours assisting others with her decorating and design talents.
She is survived by her husband, Edward, her 3 children and 11 grandchildren and her sister Leann Schmitt Fulton all of whom she loves dearly. While she will be missed by those who remain in mortality, we are comforted in knowing that her marriage and family are sealed for eternity.
Family and friends are invited to an open house “Celebration of Barbara’s LIfe and Goodness” at the Peterson residence located at 1952 West 700 South, Orem, Utah 84059 on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Casual dress. No flowers please.