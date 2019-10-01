1937-2019
Barbara Joan Carter Clark, age 82, peacefully passed away September 28, 2019.
Barbara was born January 12, 1937 in Mullen, Nebraska to William Glenn Carter and Nellie Pearl Bassett Carter. When Barbara was eight years old, with her seven siblings: Opal, Claude, Norman, Norris, Gayle, Dick and Pete, the family moved to Springville, Utah. Barbara married Fred Denny Murray and they later divorced. She married Robert Boyd Clark and they were later sealed in the Provo Temple.
Barbara loved her family who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Ann”. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and having her family over on Sundays and holidays. Each grandchild received at least one handmade quilt from Grandma. Christmas was her favorite time of year and every inch of her home would be decorated. She had an eye for detail and made sure every gathering was special. She liked to travel and check items off her bucket list. She had many lifelong friends and met with her “Club” friends right up to the end.
Barbara is survived by her children: Kris (Beth) Murray, Dennis (Marlene) Murray, Eric (Youngsun) Murray; stepchildren: Matt (Adele) Clark, Dana (Keith) Kirkland, Collette (Shaun-deceased) Clove, Lynette (Greg) Petralia, Josh Clark; sister-in-law, Audrey Hermansen Carter; 21 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Barbara’s family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Ashford Assisted Living and First Choice Hospice for the kind and loving care they gave to Barbara.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South in Springville, Utah. There will be a viewing at the mortuary Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 prior to the services. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.