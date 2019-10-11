1930-2019
Our dear, sweet mother, Barbara Lucille Hall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 5, 2019. Barbara was born August 12, 1930 in Monroe, Utah to loving parents Elson and Elna Hall. Mom, you will remain forever in our hearts. Till we meet again…
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 am, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), with visitations to be held Sunday evening from 6 to 8 pm and Monday one hour prior to services at the same location. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.Larkincares.com.