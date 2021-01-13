Barbara Park Gordon
July 19, 1939 - January 8, 2021
Barbara Park Gordon, 81, passed away on January 8, 2021. She fought her battle with Alzheimer's with dignity and determination, and is finally at peace.
Barbara was born on July 19, 1939 in Orem, Utah to Barbara Ferre Park and LeGrande Smith Park. She grew up on the family farm in Orem, and attended Orem schools, graduating from Orem High in 1957. Her siblings are: Howard Park (Sun), Nola Sweat (Robert), Larry Park (Lilas), Tami Wall (Rod), and RaNae Park. She married Robert David Gordon on September 25, 1961. They lived in Las Vegas for a year before returning to Utah County, where she spent the majority of her life. They had six children, and were later divorced.
In 1985 Barbara invited Yumiko Watanabe (Franklin) from Japan to be part of the family for several years. She loved Yumi and her parents, Isao and Keiko Watanabe.
Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held various callings, but her favorite one was that of Ward Librarian, in which she served for many years. She was a member of the Orem 45th ward for decades, and for the past nine years she has been a member of the Stansbury Park Lighthouse ward.
Barbara was a homemaker as long as she was married. After her divorce, she returned to school and earned an Associate's degree. She then worked for 17 years in the Utah County Assessor's office, working with the Greenbelt program.
Barbara is survived by five children: Chris, Janice (Randy), Wendy, Collin (Lori), and April. She has six grandchildren: Tav (Kayla), Tayanna (Jeff), Sydney (Talmage), Sarah, McCall, and Mark, and 3.5 great-grandchildren: Taylynn, Mila, Aleah, and Emmett (due in April.)
She is also survived by her sister, Tami Wall, and sisters-in-law Lilas Park and Lorna Morrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark and siblings Howard, Nola, Larry, and RaNae.
Funeral services will be held this Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Olpin Family Mortuary in Pleasant Grove. A public viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and graveside services at the Orem Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID concerns we will be holding a private funeral service from 11:00 a.m. to noon. If you would like to attend in person, please RSVP to April Gordon, 801-592-5020, weixiangirl@gmail.com.
Others are welcome to view the service via video steam. We will not be having a formal family luncheon following the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com