Barbara Sheffield Taylor Murdoch
Barbara Sheffield Taylor Murdoch, 84, was born September 4, 1936, to Alta Losee and Vaughn Wesley Sheffield in Santaquin UT. Vaughn was killed in an automobile accident when Barbara was only one year old. Alta married Alvin Richard (Abe) Taylor two years later. Barbara always considered Abe to be her "daddy". She passed away on January 24, 2021.
Barbara grew up in Springville UT, where she graduated from Springville High School in 1954. She married Evan Carlos Murdoch in the Manti Temple on June 1, 1954. They were blessed with five children: Kathleen (Kim) Pyne, Joni (Drew) Trewartha, Brenda (Kevin) Lewis, Lori Kay (Jeffery) Pullan, and Joey (Alisha) Murdoch. She had 19 grandchildren plus their spouses and 27 great grandchildren.
Barbara grew up loving tap, ballet and ballroom dancing and acrobatics. She taught dancing for several years in Utah and Wyoming. She could do acrobatic routines where she balanced a goblet on her forehead without letting it fall as she did backbends, splits, and other moves. Barbara and Evan were ward and stake dance directors while the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had the dancing program.
Barbara worked many years in the food industry being a waitress at Royal Inn and Holiday Inn, and helping with her daughter's catering business. She also worked in various positions at the Antler Motel, Utah State Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Barbara's passion was to feed the masses. Many, many people benefitted by her love of cooking. You could never visit her without being asked if you wanted something to eat. If there was ever a church activity that involved food, Barbara was always the first person they asked to be in charge of the food.
Barbara liked music and singing and was in the Singing Mothers - an octet in Kemmerer WY, and enjoyed singing in and directing ward choirs along with being chorister for the wards she lived in. Our family was invited to sing in a family choir for general conference. Barbara played the clarinet in the Springville High School band.
Barbara was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings including Primary and Sunday School teacher, Counselor in the Stake Primary, Ward and Stake Relief Society presidencies, Cub Scouts, and was in charge of many ward bazaars and fund raisers. Barbara made many lifelong friends that she served with in her callings.
Barbara and Evan served a three-year mission at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City when it first opened. They got to participate in the dedication of the building, President Gordon B. Hinckley's 90th birthday celebration, the programs put on for the 2002 Winter Olympics, Christmases and other special events held at the Conference Center.
Barbara really liked to laugh and so much appreciated her family and friends and the good times they had together. She also had a deep gratitude for her family and the time and dedication they spent helping and taking care of her. Barbara took care of her parents for many years so they could continue to live at home before they preceded her in death. Barbara and her family were especially thankful for the wonderful and loving Hospice care given to her before her passing.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the viewing and funeral will be for family only on Friday, January 29, 2021. Friends and ward members are invited to watch the funeral on Friday at 11:00 at https://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/springvilleutahhobblecreekweststake or anytime with the link provided by Sundberg Olpin Mortuary.